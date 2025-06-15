Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,838 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.