Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.