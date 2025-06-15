Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRMB shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Primo Brands Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

