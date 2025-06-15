Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

