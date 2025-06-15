Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,608 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DUK opened at $116.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

