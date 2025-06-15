Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes $847,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.