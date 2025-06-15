Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes $847,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.