Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.