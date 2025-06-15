Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,352 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF makes up about 5.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 671,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 890,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,813,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 577,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.