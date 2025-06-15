Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,727 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 6.1%

DFNL stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

