SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,990 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

