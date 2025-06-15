Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 919 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

