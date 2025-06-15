Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after buying an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after buying an additional 401,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,132,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

