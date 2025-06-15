Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,866 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

