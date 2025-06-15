Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $95.25 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

