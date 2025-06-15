iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Raised by Scratch Capital LLC

Scratch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.