iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Raised by Scratch Capital LLC

Scratch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

