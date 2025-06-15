CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.