Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Releases Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRE opened at $7.89 on Friday. Blue Ridge Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.11.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

