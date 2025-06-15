Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF comprises 1.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.82% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMHI opened at $49.25 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

