Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 39,289 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 299,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 3,301.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 45.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 108.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

