CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Infosys by 1,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infosys by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.