Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Issues Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coffee had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coffee stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Coffee as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

