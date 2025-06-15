Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust had a net margin of 94.25% and a return on equity of 19.81%.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Down 1.0%
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
