Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday. The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1614592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $111,005.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,619.34. This represents a 27.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,266 shares of company stock valued at $670,052 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

