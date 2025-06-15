Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAI) CEO Daniel Steven O’toole Sells 434,672 Shares

Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAI – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Steven O’toole sold 434,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $6,020,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,143,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,543,139.65. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrive AI Trading Down 16.8%

Shares of ARAI opened at $7.75 on Friday.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrive AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Arrive AI Company Profile

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones.

