CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFSB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.00 and a beta of 0.51. CFSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $13.78.
CFSB Bancorp Company Profile
