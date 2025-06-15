Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Drops By 56.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.