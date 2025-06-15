Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $41.19. 192,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 160,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

