Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,733.29 and last traded at $1,728.33, with a volume of 5147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,714.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,580.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $31.92 by $10.78. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

