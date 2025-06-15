American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.30. 6,249,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,705,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,820,000 after purchasing an additional 346,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 184,067 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 511,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

