Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CANC opened at $25.40 on Friday. Tema Oncology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 517,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

