iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Update

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Total Return Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Total Return Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 2,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Price Performance

BRTR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

