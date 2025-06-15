CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCP stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

