CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCP stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.
CHS Dividend Announcement
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.