LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.67 and last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 607626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

