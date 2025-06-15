LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.67 and last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 607626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 2.2%
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41.
About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.