Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

