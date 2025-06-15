Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.