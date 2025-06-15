Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 32.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 116,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.