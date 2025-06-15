Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $2.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,354.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XAR opened at $197.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $201.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

