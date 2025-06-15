Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $9,369,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

