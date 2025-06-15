Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 132,586 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,586 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after buying an additional 9,794,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,060,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

