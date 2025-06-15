Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 126,273 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,273 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cognex worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 296,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 461,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $79,797,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

