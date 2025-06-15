Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $103.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

