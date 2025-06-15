MFA Wealth Services Has $785,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MFA Wealth Services reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

