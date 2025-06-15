MFA Wealth Services Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

MFA Wealth Services lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MFA Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,840,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,001,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $70.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $445.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

