Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Has $233,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

