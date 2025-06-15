Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 224,340 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 224,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Gildan Activewear worth $50,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 604.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,121 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 776.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 723,962 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $46.29 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

