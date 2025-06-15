Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

