Motive Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.