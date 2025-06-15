Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.08 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average is $285.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

