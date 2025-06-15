Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $176.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at $89,856,332. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.