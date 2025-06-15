Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $100.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $100,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 406,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.